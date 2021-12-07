Tristan Thompson might have just become a dad again
NBA player already has one child with Khloe Kardashian, True
Tristan Thompson has reportedly welcomed a third child.
According to PEOPLE, a woman named Maralee Nichols is suing the NBA player for child support and other pregnancy related fees.
The publication has obtained documents that claim that the Sacramento Kings player, 30, confessed to having sex with Nichols on at least one occasion.
Thompson already has two children: True, three, whom he shares with with Khloé Kardashian, as well as a son, Prince, four, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.
The NBA star and Kardashian have been in an off-again, on-again relationship for several years, having most recently separated in June.
The news of their break-up came in the wake of cheating allegations.
At the time, Kardashian took to Instagram to share a string of inspirational quotes, including one particularly cryptic passage from the writer Stephanie Bennett-Henry.
It read: “I’m at peace because I know I was always true, had the best intentions, came from a good place with all of my heart, and I with the very best to everyone, even the ones who wanted nothing more than to spotlight the ugliest parts of me, still I wished them well. I always will.”
In 2020, Kardashian said she was considering having another child with Thompson despite the fact that they were separated.
She made the comments in an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, when she and Thompson were discussing which toys True had grown out of on FaceTime when the topic of a sibling came up.
Thompson suggested that the couple not get rid of any of the toys, as they would have to buy them all over again “if we have another girl”.
“What happens if we have another girl?” the NBA player said. “We have to buy it all over again.”
In response, Kardashian asked: “Who is having another girl with you?” to which Thompson said: “Listen, I’m just saying, True does need a sibling.”
The reality star added : “I might get some embryos and get a sibling. I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you.”
