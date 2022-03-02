Over a year after filing for divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is now legally single.

A judge granted Kardashian’s request to end her marriage from West, 44, also known as Ye, on 2 March at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

As noted by Billboard, the ruling means the couple’s marriage will be legally ended immediately, while more detailed questions regarding their assets and custody of their four children will be addressed at future proceedings.

Kardashian attended the hearing through a video conference while her divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, appeared in person. West did not attend, but was represented by his attorney, Samantha Spector.

Last month, West objected Kardashian’s request to be legally single, claiming that it could create “a risk of adverse consequences” and that it “creates barriers to obtaining evidence” if one of them decide to remarry before the case is closed.

During the hearing, Wasser argued against West’s demands, while the judge also said that West’s objections appeared to be “theoretical.” Spector noted they weren’t trying to stop Karadashian from being legally single, but just “trying to make sure that Mr West’s rights were protected”.

According to the outlet, the judge ultimately denied two of West’s requests, including one that placed a restriction on Kardashian if she ever chose to remarry. One of West’s requests was granted, regarding what would happen to their children - North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two - if either of their parents die before their divorce is finalised.

The day before the hearing, West made changes to his legal team. In a statement shared with People, West’s divorce attorney, Chris Melcher, confirmed that he was no longer representing the musician.

While Kardashian filed for divorce back in February 2021 after six years of marriage, she recently opened up about her desire to be legally single in court documents.

“I very much desire to be divorced,” she said in the documents obtained byBillboard. “I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media, which has created emotional distress.”

“I believe that the Court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children,” she added.

Kardashian has since begun dating comedian Pete Davidson, while West’s relationship with actor Julia Fox ended last month after almost two months.