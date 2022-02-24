Kim Kardashian has reportedly asked that a judge sign off on her divorce from Kanye West because the rapper has failed to keep details of their divorce and family matters “private” and, as a result, has caused her “emotional distress”.

In new court documents viewed by TMZ, the Skims founder said: “I very much desire to be divorced,” and referenced the “misinformation” that West, who legally changed his name to Ye, has been spreading via his social media platforms.

“I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so,” Kardashian wrote, according to Billboard. “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.

“I believe that the Court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.”

Kardashian, who shares four children with West, filed for divorce in February 2021. In December, the former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, who is currently dating Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, requested for the divorce to be fast-tracked and to be declared legally single.

Despite her request for divorce, West has, on a number of occasions, attempted to publicly reconcile with his estranged wife. In recent weeks, the rapper has also taken to social media to discuss the divorce and criticise Davidson.

After sharing, and deleting, messages that appeared to have been exchanged between West and his estranged wife, the rapper said that he was “working” on his “communication”.

However, last week West filed an opposition to Kardashian’s request to be declared legally single, with the rapper’s lawyer arguing that there are several issues that need to be resolved before the pair can be divorced.

One of the issues relates to the custody decision regarding the couple’s children North, eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two, with West requesting that Kardashian waive future “marital privilege” until the issue has been resolved.

In the latest court documents filed by Kardashian, she acknowledged that she wished her marriage to West “would have succeeded,” but stated that she has “come to the realisation that there is no way to repair our marriage”.

“Kanye does not agree, but at least it appears that he has come to the realisation that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not,” she wrote, adding that she wants the divorce to be finalised so that their family “can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives”.