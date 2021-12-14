Kim Kardashian has reiterated her desire to separate from Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, despite the rapper’s public bid to reconcile with his estranged wife.

On Monday (13 December), the reality TV star filed court documents to fast-track her divorce from the “Donda” singer and requested to be legally single.

She claimed her lawyers have reached out to Ye and his counsel to “move this case forward to a speedy and amicable resolution” since she first filed for divorce in February this year, but that Ye has not responded to these requests, according to court documents obtained by People.

“The parties’ marriage has irremediably broken down. Petitioner [Kardashian] no longer desires to be married to Respondent [Ye],” the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s filing said. “There are simply no compelling reasons not to grant a motion to bifurcate and terminate marital status in this case.”

Explaining that their marriage was “no longer viable” and that “no counselling or reconciliation effort” could save it, Kardashian added: “Respondent [Ye] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives.”

If the judge signs off on Kardashian’s legal paperwork, the 41-year-old beauty mogul will be able to separate marital status from the divorce proceedings. The former couple will then only have to deal with matters relating to the joint custody of their children and assets like property and other possessions.

The couple wed in 2014 and share four children – daughters North (8) and three-and-a-half year old Chicago, as well as six-year-old son Saint and baby boy Psalm.

Over the past few weeks, Ye has repeatedly asked Kardashian to give their marriage a second chance.

During a performance of his song “Runaway” at the recent Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert in Los Angeles on 10 December, Ye repeated the refrain “I need you to run right back to me” before adding: “More specifically, Kimberly.”

The rapper also made a speech about Kardashian and their four children at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event on 24 November. At the time, he apologised for doing “things that were not acceptable as a husband” but that he believed God will bring “KimYe together” again.

In the past, Ye has claimed that he had “never even seen” any divorce paperwork.

Kardashian is currently dating Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson. The couple have been spotted together on dates in LA and New York recently.

On 13 December, the beauty mogul revealed she had passed the “baby bar” law exam, after three previous failed attempts, as she continues to pursue a law career.