Kim Kardashian has revealed she has passed the baby bar exam, after failing three times previously, as she continues to pursue a career in law.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared the news on Instagram on Monday, where she posted a series of photos of herself in a blue full-body outfit.

“OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!” the Skims founder wrote in the caption. “Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection.”

The 41-year-old reality star then went on to reflect on her law school journey, writing: “For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.

“I failed this exam three times in two years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!”

However, Kardashian did acknowledge that she had Covid and a 104-degree fever on the third try, but that she’s not “making excuses”.

In the caption, Kardashian then explained that, in California, where she is studying to be a lawyer, the way she’s studying law requires students to pass two bar exams.

“This was just the first one but with the harder pass rate,” she continued, adding: “I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

Kardashian also took the opportunity to thank Van Jones for encouraging her to attend law school, as well as the law school bar prep classes and tutors that helped her study for the exam, which she noted included 10-hour days, daily four-hour Zooms, and in-person practise tests.

The KKW Beauty founder, whose late father Robert Kardashian was a successful lawyer, also shared a heartfelt message about her dad, writing: “I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner. I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn’t pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!”

Kardashian concluded the post encouraging her fans and followers not to “ever give up, even when you are holding on by a thread”.

“You can do it!!! Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side,” she wrote.

Kardashian’s news prompted an outpouring of support from her followers, with one person writing: “So proud of you Kim, your dad would be so proud.”

The shapewear mogul, who has been open about her previous failed attempts to pass the exam, first revealed that she was studying for the baby bar in April 2019, when she shared in an Instagram post that she had “registered with the California State Bar to study law”.

At the time, Kardashian, who has advocated on behalf of criminal justice reform, had dismissed criticism she’d received “from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here,” telling her followers that that is “not the case” and that they could “create [their] own lanes, just as I am”.