Kim Kardashian thanks Kanye West as she receives ‘Fashion Icon’ award

Kim Kardashian credited her estranged husband, Kanye West, for “introducing her to the fashion world” in a speech at the People’s Choice Awards.

The beauty mogul and reality TV star, 41, was presented with the Fashion Icon award by actor Tracee Ellis Ross at the annual ceremony on Tuesday 7 December.

In a speech, Kardashian thanked several designers for supporting her including Zac Posen, who dressed her the first time she attended the CFDA Fashion Awards, and Riccardo Tisci and Oliver Rousteing.

Kardashian said they had “really believed” in her but were “probably talked into it by getting a call from Kanye”.

“Thank you to Kanye even, for really introducing me to the fashion world. I fell in love with fashion, and I’m so inspired by so many people,” she said.

“This is like a dream that I get to wake up and wear these amazing clothes and try new things, take a risk, I’m so humbled, thank you so much.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February, more than six years after the pair wed in Florence, Italy in 2014.

The former couple share four children, North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

During her speech on Tuesday, Kardashian said she felt “humbled” to receive the accolade.

“I started off as a closet organiser and a stylist. So, the fact that I’m winning a fashion icon award, it’s like a pinch me moment,” she said.

“I have those every single day, that designers are willing to work with me. There was a time when they weren’t.”

One of Kardashian’s most famous clients during her days as a closet organiser was Paris Hilton.

In an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2019, she expressed her gratitude for Hilton, saying that she would “do anything” for her.

She attended the ceremony wearing an all-black look from Balenciaga’s Spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

The mother of four donned a black embroidered turtleback bodysuit, worn under a matching fitted dress and full-sleeve gloves.

She accessorised with black statement sunglasses and large, bejeweled earrings.