Kanye West has reiterated his desire to reconcile with Kim Kardashian amid their ongoing divorce.

The rapper, who is formally known as Ye now, made a speech about his estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four children at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event on Wednesday (24 November).

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” the “Donda” singer said. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from Ye in February this year. The reality TV star is reportedly dating Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, after they appeared on the sketch comedy show together last month.

During his speech, Ye added: “I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family … I am the priest of my home.”

While Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired on E! until the series’ end, Hulu has secured the rights for the forthcoming, as-yet untitled Kardashian-Jenner show.

The Grammy-winning artist was in Skid Row in downtown Los Angeles to “share ideas” with the CEO and president of the LA Mission, a non-profit that fights against homelessness.

At the event, Ye also said that he has a house right next to Kardashian’s so he can be with his children but insisted that he needs “to be back home”.

He added: “I’m trying to express this in the most sane way, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home.”

“If the enemy can separate Kimye, there’s going to be millions of families that feel like that separation is ok,” the rapper said. “But when God brings Kimye together, there’s going to be millions of families that are going to be influenced to see that they can overcome the work of the separation, of trauma the devil has used to capitalise to keep people in misery while people step over homeless people to go to the Gucci store.”

Earlier this month, Ye was interviewed on the Drink Champs podcast where he said he was trying to “save” his family amid his split from Kardashian. He also claimed that he had “never even seen” any divorce paperwork.

Meanwhile, Kardashian and 28-year-old Davidson have been spotted together on dates in LA and New York recently.

They were also spotted holding hands on a roller-coaster ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in California on 29 October, sparking relationship rumours.