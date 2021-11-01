Pete Davidson fans baffled over photos of him holding hands with Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson fans have reacted to pictures of him holding hands with Kim Kardashian at a theme park with bewildered social media posts.

The comedian and his Saturday Night Live co-star were photographed on a rollercoaster at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California on Friday (29 October).

They recently shared an on-screen kiss in a “hilarious” Aladdin sketch during Kardashian’s debut as SNL host, last month.

Davidson and Kardashian were accompanied by Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, as the foursome celebrated Halloween at the theme park.

The photographs published by People sent Twitter users into a tizzy, with fan reactions ranging from pure bafflement to grudging acceptance.

However, an “insider” told the publication that the two are “just friends” who “hang in the same circles”, though some fans aren’t quite convinced.

One user joked that “being on SNL is a gateway drug to dating Pete Davidson”.

Another user tweeted: “If I was at Knotts Berry Farm and Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson decided to soft open their relationship behind me I would have jumped out of the ride vehicle to make it about me.”

Comedian and TV writer Tim Barnes, like many other users, was distracted by the woman sitting in front of Davidson and Kardashian who will “be immortalised forever” in the now-viral photo.

Other users simply admitted they “did not see this coming”.

One fan reluctantly tweeted that they “liked the idea of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson”.

Still others were convinced that the photographs were proof that we’re all either “living in unprecedented times” or “in a simulation”.

Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West earlier this year. The couple were married for seven years and have four children together.

Davidson briefly dated Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor earlier this year, following his break-up with model Kaia Gerber.

Neither Kardashian nor Davidson have commented on the new photos.