The second episode of the new season of Saturday Night Live saw Kim Kardashian hosting and Halsey as the evening’s musical guest.

Kardashian kicked off the show by delivering a monologue that may viewers on social media were quick to praise, with jokes about OJ Simpson, her family and Kanye West.

Soon after, her Aladdin sketch with Pete Davidson earned more praise from viewers, with fans calling the sketch “hilarious” and another joking “it needs to come to Disney Plus.” A third Twitter user said: “SNL just hit a home run with this sketch.”

The pair went for a magic carpet ride in the clouds as Davidson’s prince admitted princess Kardashian was a little too “clingy”.

Elsewhere in the sketch, Davidson tells Kardashian in character, “Jasmin, there’s something I need to tell you,” to which she replies: “Do you feel self conscious because I’m the daughter of a Sultan and you are just a lowly street rat? ...Are you intimidated that I’m friends with a tonne of wealthy celebrities and your only friend is a monkey?”

Another part which drew laughter from the audience came from Davidson when he said: “Jasmin, as we’re getting more intimate, I’m just a little concerned that physically, I can’t handle you...if we go all the way, you might like break me...look at us. You’re a lot of woman and I’m so frail because all I eat is stollen bread.”

You can see some more of the reaction to the sketch here, in particular the moment the pair kissed on the magic carpet:

SNL recently unveiled the cast of its new season, with Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt both leaving the show.

Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, and Kenan Thompson will all be returning along with the rest of the show’s ensemble – Michael Che, Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Colin Jost, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Melissa Villaseñor, and Bowen Yang.

The hosts have been unveiled too with an eclectic line up featuring Owen Wilson – who opened the season – followed by Kardashian, Rami Malek and Jason Sudeikis.