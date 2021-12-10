Kanye West appeared to repeat his wish for a reconciliation with estranged wife Kim Kardashian during a benefit concert with fellow artist Drake.

West, now legally known as Ye, and Drake took part in the previously announced Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, which was livestreamed on Amazon Music, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Twitch Channel overnight (Friday 10 December).

The event was Ye’s first headline show in five years, and a reunion between him and Drake following their long-running feud. It was set up to raise “awareness of the need for prison and sentencing reform”.

During a performance of “Runaway” from his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, Ye repeated the refrain “I need you to run right back to me” before adding: “More specifically, Kimberly.”

The audience were heard screaming in response to the declaration.

This is the second time in recent weeks that Ye has publicly stated his desire to reconcile with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce in March this year (Getty Images)

In November, he made a speech about Kardashian and their four children at the Los Angeles Mission’s Annual Thanksgiving event.

“The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships,” the “Donda” singer said. “We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”

Kardashian is reportedly dating comedian, actor and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson.

In late November, they were spotted having breakfast together by a Dutch tourist who ran into them at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles.