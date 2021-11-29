Dutch tourist wanders into Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s breakfast date

A Dutch tourist got the surprise of his life when he found himself seated next to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on a breakfast date.

Music journalist Paul Barewijk posted selfies with both Kardashian and Davidson – who began dating shortly after appearing on Saturday Night Live together – on Instagram on Saturday (27 November).

Barewijk captioned the social media post: “OMG MAKE ME CRAZY! SITTING NEXT TO KIM KARDASHIAN AND PETE DAVIDSON FOR BREAKFAST!”

People reported that he ran in to the celebrity couple at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, and that he spotted 28-year-old Davidson first.

Barewijk, who said he noticed the comedian while he was talking to his mother, continued:“I talked further with my mom and then I thought, ‘Who is he talking with?’ Because I know the latest dating rumours. And so, it was Kim Kardashian!”

The journalist revealed he had taken a few selfies outside 41-year-old Kardashian’s SKIMS pop-up store just before his encounter with the couple, who have previously been on dinner dates in New York and California.

He used his SKIMS selfies as an ice-breaker to approach the “stunning” Kardashian, who agreed to pose for a picture with Barewijk.

The journalist then told Davidson that people in the Netherlands like him because of SNL, and asked if he’d take a picture with him as well.

Barewijk also told People that the new couple “sat close to each other and walked away together”, adding that it “looked like a date” to him.

Kardashian was previously married to rapper Kanye West (who changed his name to Ye earlier this year), but filed for divorce from the Donda singer in February this year.

The rapper said he believes God will help reunite him with his estranged wife, saying that he needed to go back home, during a recent appearance in Los Angeles.

He also admitted to embarrassing Kardashian publicly in his Thanksgiving prayer.

The Yeezy creator said: “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused.”