Kanye West opposes Kim Kardashian’s request to be single, court documents reveal
Rapper has objected to estranged wife’s bid to be declared legally single amid ongoing divorce drama
Kanye West has filed an opposition to estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s request to be declared legally single, amid an ongoing divorce settlement.
The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, filed the declaration in Los Angeles County Superior court on Wednesday. According to court documents obtained by the Los Angeles Times, a lawyer for Ye argued that several issues need to be resolved before the two can be officially divorced, such as custody, property, and financial accounts.
Ye also requested that Kardashian waive future “marital privilege” until a custody decision is made involving their four children. The rapper appeared to be concerned that the Skims founder could remarry before their divorce is finalised. “If status is terminated now without this condition then a barrier to obtaining evidence regarding parenting and custody will arise if Kim remarries before the case is concluded,” according to the document, per the LA Times.
West also wanted to ensure that no money is transferred out of trusts the former couple has created. However, Kardashian’s attorneys argued that this condition is unnecessary given the terms of their prenuptial agreement, which has kept all of their assets separate.
Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from West, 44, in February 2021.
Over the last week, West has shared a series of posts on social media about his divorce from Kardashian, and about her boyfriend, Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson. After deleting the posts from his Instagram, West created a new one on Wednesday where he “took accountability” for his actions against his estranged wife. “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them,” he captioned the post. “I’m working on my communication.”
