Kanye West has followed Pete Davidson on Instagram days after being criticised for his treatment of the comedian.

Davidson rejoined the social media site after finding himself at the centre of a series of negative messages from West after confirming his relationship with Kim Kardashian.

Earlier this week, West shared screenshots of messages that showed his estranged wife Kardashian telling him he’s creating a “dangerous and scary environment” for Davidson.

“Someone will hurt Pete and this will be all your fault,” Kardashian wrote, with West telling his followers: “Upon my wife’s request please nobody do anything physical to Skete. I’m going to handle the situation myself.”

“Skete” appears to be West’s nickname for Davidson. He also shared a photo of Kardashian and Davidson on a date on Valentine’s Day.

After being criticised by fans on social media, West deleted all of his prior posts before creating a new one, which read: “I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time.”

Now, it’s been spotted that West followed Davidson shortly after he decided to return to Instagram.

Kanye West followed Pete Davidson on Instagram (Instagram)

Davidson is following just two people: Kardashian and Avengers star Sebastian Stan, who can currently be seen in Pam & Tommy.

The comedian first met Kardashian on the set of Saturday Night Live in October 2021.

West’s recently flurry of inflammatory messages about Davidson seemed to also be prompted by Kardashian’s Vogue interview, in which she explained her reasoning for divorcing the rapper.

Following the release of the cover shoot, West posted the picture of Kardashian and their four children on Instagram with the caption: “God please bring our family back together.”

He then spent the following days posting various images, including what appeared to be a screenshot of a text from Davidson. Underneath the now-deleted post, West said he didn’t want Davidson to see his children.