Pete Davidson rejoins Instagram amid Kanye West drama

Pete Davidson has rejoined Instagram just days after Kanye West took to the platform to insult the Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian.

The verified page – under the handle @pmd – currently has 513,000 followers, one of which is West.

Davidson is only following two people, his girlfriend Kim Kardashian and Pam & Tommy actor Sebastian Stan.

The comedian has been the target of several inflammatory posts to West’s Instagram in recent days as a result of his relationship with Kardashian.

This weekend, West shared a paparazzi photograph of Davidson and Kardashian out together in public. Zooming in on the SNL star’s outfit, West wrote in the caption, “Look at this d***head”.

He also posted a screenshot of a private text conversation alongside a photograph of Davidson and Machine Gun Kelly’s underwear campaign for Calvin Klein.

Davidson had messaged the Donda rapper saying that he would never “get in the way” of West and his children, and that he hopes to meet them one day.

“No you will never meet my children,” West wrote in the caption of the now-deleted post.

Davidson confirmed his relationship with Kardashian for the first time this month after the pair were linked last October.

During an interview with People (The TV Show!), the comedian said he chooses to stay off social media and most of his time is taken up by his job.

“I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” he said.

“Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much,” he added, referring to Kardashian.

Davidson first left Instagram in 2018, telling his fans at the time that the “internet is an evil place, and it doesn’t make me feel good”.

“No there’s nothing wrong. No nothing happened. No there’s nothing cryptic about anything. I just don’t wanna be on Instagram anymore. Or on any social media platform,” he said.

“Why should I spend any time on negative energy when my real life is f–king lit. The fact that I even have to say this proves my point. I love you all and I’m sure I’ll be back at some point. your neighborhood goon, Pete.”

Davidson is yet to comment on the reason for his return to the platform.