Pete Davidson calls Kim Kardashian his ‘girlfriend’ for the first time

It’s official: Pete Davidson has referred to Kim Kardashian as his “girlfriend” for the first time in public since they were linked last October.

The Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian confirmed the pair were in a relationship following months of speculation during an interview with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) on Monday.

Davidson and Kardashian first met on the set of SNL in October and have since been spotted together a number of times, going on dates and holidaying together.

Speaking to host Kay Adams, Davidson revealed that his life hasn’t really changed since he was catapulted into the spotlight as rumours spread about his and Kardashian’s new relationship.

He said: “I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set.

“Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much,” he added, referring to Kardashian.

Davidson also said that public interest in him has had almost “zero” impact on his daily life and said: “Once in a while, someone will scream something at you or it might be hard to get Dunkin’ Donuts. But other than that, it’s pretty fine. It’s not awful. It could be way worse.”

Adams also noted a candle bearing Kardashian’s picture on Davidson’s dresser in his bedroom, where he was conducting the interview.

When asked about his plans for Valentine’s Day, the comedian said: “I don’t think I’ve ever have a Valentine’s Day thing really, so this would be the first year that I’m thinking about Valentine’s Day plans.

“It’s a big day, it’s another Super Bowl. A Super Bowl for the ladies.”

In early January, Kardashian and Davidson were pictured together holidaying in the Bahamas. According to People Magazine, a source said the pair have been “really cuddly and affectionate with each other”.

The couple’s getaway came after the SKIMS founder reportedly introduced Davidson to her children in December, a week after he reportedly took Kardashian to meet his mother, Amy Waters Davidson, on Staten Island, New York.