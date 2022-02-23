Kim Kardashian mocks past marriages in first trailer for new series

Kim Kardashian mocked her past marriages in the first trailer for the new series of The Kardashians.

In the hotly anticipated trailer, POOSH founder Kourtney announced she was getting married to drummer Travis Barker with the news bringing a tear to mum Kris Jenner’s eye.

Kim then seized the opportunity to poke fun at her own experience(s), saying: “She’s never had a reaction like that for me, and it’s happened like a few times.”

The Kardashians premieres on April 14th on Hulu, and coming soon to Disney+ internationally and Star+ in Latin America.

