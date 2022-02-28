Kim Kardashian has sparked a debate online after she appeared to caption an Instagram post with an Ariana Grande song lyric.

The reality star is currently dating Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, who became engaged to Grande after just five months together before separating in October 2018. The Grammy winner later married real estate agent Dalton Gomez in May 2021.

The Skims founder sparked speculation about her intentions when she shared a post to Instagram on Monday, where she wore an all-black ensemble and used the caption: “Just like magic.”

The caption may be in reference to Grande’s song just like magic from the 2020 album, Positions, with many fans noticing the subtle reference to the lyrics in the comments. Others took the opportunity to add the lyrics that followed in the song.

“Middle finger to my thumb and then I snap it,” one user continued, while another fan said: “The Ari reference?? Babe!!”

Someone else wrote: “Not the Ariana Grande reference.”

Kim Kardashian, 41, and Pete Davidson, 28, began dating late last year after the Skims founder hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. Since then, the couple has found themselves frequently in the spotlight as Kardashian’s estranged husband Kanye West has called out Davidson on social media amid an ongoing public feud.

Davidson rejoined Instagram last week for the first time since May 2020, where he shared a clip from Martin Scorsese’s 1982 film The King of Comedy. The scene shows Robert De Niro’s character stating: “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime.”

Many fans interpreted the post to be a dig at West, 44, and Davidson deleted his account hours later. The rapper then responded to Davidson’s post by sharing a screenshot of Davidson’s now-deactivated Instagram profile.

“Ran Skete [West’s nickname for Davidson] off the gram Tell your mother I changed your name for life,” he captioned the post.