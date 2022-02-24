Just a week after he rejoined Instagram, Pete Davidson has once again quit the app after appearing to “shade” Kanye West.

The Saturday Night Live (SNL) comedian, who is dating West’s ex Kim Kardashian, rejoined Instagram last week, his first time on the app since May 2020.

On Wednesday morning, Davidson shared a clip from Martin Scorsese’s 1982 film, The King of Comedy where Robert De Niro says: “Better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime.”

Fans thought this clip was a reference to West as the pair continue their ongoing public feud.

Later that afternoon, Davidson appeared to have deleted his account.

The decision to rejoin followed a turbulent few days on West’s Instagram, where the rapper now known as “Ye” shared a screenshot of a text message conversation between him and Davidson where West said he didn’t want the comedian to see his children.

Kardashian had also told West he was creating a “dangerous and scary environment” for Davidson.

Yesterday, during West’s highly anticipated Donda 2 show, the 44-year-old appeared to reference Davidson in his track “security” when he said: “Pop some, I ain’t getting frisked. I put your security at risk. Pop some I ain’t getting frisked. I put your security at risk.

“Ok we gon’ make this an event? y’all gone need security for this. Security gon’ need security for this.”

When Davidson returned to Instagram last week, West was quick to follow the comedian but didn’t appear to comment on his post.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February last year and the rapper has been vocal about wanting to reconcile the relationship.

Yet, the reality star started dating Davidson back in October after she hosted an episode of SNL. Davidson recently referred to Kardashian as his “girlfriend” in an interview, confirming the pair are together.