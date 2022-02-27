Kanye West has responded to Kim Kardashian’s claims that he has been “putting a lot of misinformation” about their relationship on social media, telling a court that his estranged wife has not proved that he wrote his Instagram posts.

As divorce proceedings between the pair continue, the Donda rapper has submitted an objection to Kardashian’s latest filing in court.

Earlier this week, Kardashian asked a judge to sign off on her divorce from West, claiming that he was spreading “misinformation” on social media regarding their private family matters and co-parenting.

“I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so,” Kardashian wrote, as reported by Billboard.

“Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress.”

According to documents obtained by People, West has objected to the filing, telling the court that Kardashian’s claims are “double hearsay”.

“Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterises the posts in her declaration as misinformation. The social media posts are not attached to the declaration,” the filing said.

It goes on to state that Kardashian did not submit evidence to show that West wrote the social media posts.

“Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye. Had that been done, the posts would be admissible as statements of a party opponent,” it said.

“Instead, Kim argues a point that is not in the record. The statement is inadmissible hearsay... so Kanye asks that it be stricken.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, calling time on their almost decade-long relationship. The former couple, who began dating in 2011, married in Italy in 2014.

They have four children together, North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2.

In December 2021, the SKIMS founder, who is currently dating Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson, requested to be legally declared single.

Since the onset of their divorce proceedings, West has attempted to publicly reconcile with Kardashian on several occasions.

These attempts have become more frequent since her relationship with Davidson became public knowledge.

In recent weeks, the rapper has taken to social media to criticise Davidson, share private text messages from Kardashian and discuss their divorce.

West’s latest court filing comes just weeks after the rapper said on Instagram that he was “working on [his] communication” and that he takes “accountability” for sharing Kardashian’s private messages.

“I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time,” he said.

The Independent has contacted representatives of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian for comment.