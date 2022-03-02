Kanye West has made changes to his team of legal representatives ahead of a new hearing with Kim Kardashian.

The Donda artist is set to be represented in court on Wednesday (2 March). This scheduled hearing will determine whether his estranged wife Kardashian will be granted her request to be declared legally single.

However, West – also known as Ye – will no longer use divorce attorney Chris Melcher as his spokesperson.

In a statement to People, Melcher confirmed that he is no longer acting on West’s behalf. According to the outlet, lawyer Samantha Spector will now be taking over.

This latest stage of the former couple’s court battle began in February when Kardashian filed papers to have her single status legally reinstated.

The reality star and entrepreneur has accused West of spreading “misinformation” on social media regarding their “private family matters and co-parenting”. In her view, court documents state, West’s actions have “created emotional distress.”

“I very much desire to be divorced,” Kardashian affirmed.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (Rex Features)

In response, West’s team rejected Kardashian’s claims and declared that she would need to prove that the social media posts were made by West himself.

“Kim claims she read something online allegedly by Kanye and characterises the posts in her declaration as misinformation,” the documents, obtained by People, state.

“Kim needed to offer the social media posts into evidence, and show that the posts were written by Kanye.”