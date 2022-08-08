Kanye West ‘mourns’ Pete Davidson as he reacts to Kim Kardashian break up
Davidson and Kardashian have reportedly called time on their relationship after nine months of dating
Kanye West has reacted to the reported breakup of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.
West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account on Monday morning (8 August).
Kardashian and Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules.
The front page that West posted reads: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”
In the smaller text below the headline, it reads: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”
West famously referred to Davidson as Skete during his feud with the comedian earlier this year, which resulted in the rapper releasing an animated video where he buried Davidson alive for his song “Eazy”.
At the time, Kardashian called the behaviour of her ex-husband “scary”, which caused the rapper to apologise for some of his social media posts.
Fans were quick to respond to the front page, which is West’s only Instagram post on his page.
One person wrote: “The bottom caption [is] uncalled for,” alongside a skeleton emoji.
Another person said: “LMAO u gotta chill brozay [sic].”
“And just like that … he’s back,” one person said, while another added: “The bottom of the newspaper got me weak.”
Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February last year and she was ruled legally single in March this year. The pair share four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies