Kanye West ‘mourns’ Pete Davidson as he reacts to Kim Kardashian break up

Davidson and Kardashian have reportedly called time on their relationship after nine months of dating

Laura Hampson
Monday 08 August 2022 14:16
North West puts minion makeup on Kim Kardashian

Kanye West has reacted to the reported breakup of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Pete Davidson.

West, who is now formally known as Ye, posted a fake front page of the New York Times to his Instagram account on Monday morning (8 August).

Kardashian and Davidson have reportedly ended their relationship after nine months of dating due to long-distance work commitments and demanding schedules.

The front page that West posted reads: “Skete Davidson dead at age 28.”

(Instagram/@kanyewest)

In the smaller text below the headline, it reads: “Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers.”

West famously referred to Davidson as Skete during his feud with the comedian earlier this year, which resulted in the rapper releasing an animated video where he buried Davidson alive for his song “Eazy”.

At the time, Kardashian called the behaviour of her ex-husband “scary”, which caused the rapper to apologise for some of his social media posts.

Fans were quick to respond to the front page, which is West’s only Instagram post on his page.

One person wrote: “The bottom caption [is] uncalled for,” alongside a skeleton emoji.

Another person said: “LMAO u gotta chill brozay [sic].”

“And just like that … he’s back,” one person said, while another added: “The bottom of the newspaper got me weak.”

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February last year and she was ruled legally single in March this year. The pair share four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two.

