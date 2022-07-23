Kid Cudi has walked off stage midway through his set at Rolling Loud.

The musician headlined the Miami hip-hop festival on Friday (22 July).

Midway through his performance, Kid Cudi – real name Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi – became annoyed with some fans who threw items onto the stage.

Kid Cudi replaced Kanye West as headliner after the “Jesus Walks” rapper cancelled his performance on Monday (18 July).

In a video that was shared on Twitter, Kid Cudi was seen on stage saying: “If I get hit with one more f***ing thing, if I see one more f***ing thing on this f***ing stage, I’m leaving. Don’t f*** with me.”

A member of the crowd then proceeded to throw an item on stage.

Kid Cudi stormed off stage afterwards, to a chorus of boos from the audience.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Kid Cudi and Rolling Loud for comment.

After cancelling his own headline performance, Kanye West made an unexpected appearance during Lil Durk’s performance.

The rapper – who changed his name to Ye – performed his track “Father Stretch My Hands Pt 1” from his 2016 album The Life of Pablo.