Kanye West has shared a music video in which he buries alive a cartoon figure bearing a resemblance to Pete Davidson.

It comes after the rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, has repeatedly shared derogatory posts about Saturday Night Live star Davidson on social media.

Davidson is currently dating Ye’s estranged wife, Kim Kardashian.

On 2 March, Ye shared a music video for his recent track “Eazy”, featuring The Game.

Davidson is mentioned in the lyrics of the track, with Ye saying: “God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

The video features clay stop-motion. At one point, a figure seemingly modelled after Ye is seen dragging a tied-up body along the ground.

A bag is then removed from the captive’s face, revealing a figure whom many viewers have observed bears a resemblance to Davidson.

The cartoon Ye then sprinkles rose seeds over the figure’s face. Later in the video, roses sprout from his head, which are then loaded onto a pickup truck.

At the end of the video, a message appears on screen reading: “EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER.”

Another slide bears the words: “EXCEPT SKETE” – the derogatory nickname Ye has previously used to refer to Davidson. The word “Skete”, however, is crossed out, and replaced with, “YOU KNOW WHO”.

“JK HE’S FINE,” adds the rapper in a final frame.

A still from the strange music video shared by West (Ye via Instagram)

Since Kardashian filed to divorce him back in early 2021, West has made multiple public appeals to the beauty mogul to get back together.

After Kardashian described his behaviour as “scary”, Ye apologised for some of his social media posts, saying he would “take accountability”. He has since posted about Davidson and Kardashian’s relationship multiple times.

“Eazy” was not the only track on his recent album (Donda 2) to reference Davidson.

In the track “Security”, the rapper alludes to putting Davidson’s “security at risk”, suggesting he is standing “between a man and his kids”.