Over a year after filing for divorce from Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is legally single.

At the Los Angeles Superior Court on 2 March, the Judge Steven Cochran granted Kardashian’s, 41, request to end her marriage with West, 44, also known as Ye. As noted by Billboard, their marriage will be put to an end immediately, as more detailed questions regarding their assets and custody will be addressed at future proceedings.

Kardashian attended the hearing through a video conference, as her divorce lawyer, Laura Wasser, was there in person. West did not attend, but he was represented by his attorney, Samantha Spector.

Last month, West objected Kardashian’s request to be legally single, claiming that it could create “a risk of adverse consequences” and that it “creates barriers to obtaining evidence” if one of them decide to remarry before the case is close.

During the hearing, Wasser spoke against West’s demand, and Judge Cochran also said that they appeared to be “theoretical.” Spector noted they weren’t trying to stop Karadashian from being legally single, but just “trying to make sure that Mr. West’s rights were protected.”

As a result, Judge Cochran denied two of West’s requests, including one that placed a restriction on Kardashian if she ever chose to remarry. He had one requested granted, which was in regards to what would have to their children —North,eight, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, two — if either of their parents die before their divorce is finalised.

More follows...