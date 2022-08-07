Jump to content
Pete Davidson makes cryptic fashion statement following Kim Kardashian split

Pair have broken up after nine months of dating

Saman Javed
Sunday 07 August 2022 09:25
Comments
Pete Davidson says marriage is ‘100 percent’ his goal

Pete Davidson made a telling fashion statement on Saturday (6 August) as news broke that he has split from girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

The comedian and actor, who is currently in Australia filming an upcoming title, Wizards!, was spotted wearing a graphic T-shirt with the message: “What...I feel like sh**!”

Fans were left shocked earlier this week by the news that Davidson and Kardashian had split after just nine months of dating.

The pair broke up due to long distance work commitments and demanding schedules which “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship”, according to reports in the US media.

They remain friends and “have a lot of love and respect for each other,” E! News reported.

As per Page Six, Kardashian and Davidson’s age difference also played a part, as they are “just in very different places at the moment”.

An unnamed source said Davidson is “totally spontaneous and impulsive”, while Kardashian is focused on her children.

Kardashian, who filed for divorce from her ex-husband Kanye West in February 2021, was first spotted with Davidson last October shortly after she hosted Saturday Night Live and the pair shared an onscreen kiss.

Davidson later confirmed the relationship in an interview with People (The TV Show!) in February while talking about fame hasn’t impacted his daily routine.

“I don’t have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff. So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set,” he said.

“Or, if I’m off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don’t do much,” he added, referring to Kardashian.

The SKIMS mogul also opened up about their relationship on The Kardashians, describing Davidson as a “good, good person”.

“Like, he just has the best heart and always thinks of the small things,” she said.

