Fans react to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split: ‘This one hurts’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s shock split after just nine months of dating has divided social media users.

The pair broke up earlier this week due to long distance work commitments and demanding schedules which “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship”, according to reports in the US media.

Kardashian and Davidson remain friends and “have a lot of love and respect for each other”, E! News reports.

The news has saddened some fans, while others said they were “unsurprised” as they deemed the couple incompatible.

“Love is dead,” one person wrote. Another reacted: “Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have broken up. Think I’m going to shut it down for the night. This one hurts.”

“Terrible way to begin the weekend. My Mets are getting slaughtered and so, apparently, are my dreams for true Hollywood love,” one Twitter user said.

Another wrote: “Y’know what, I really thought they were going to make it. At least like 2.5 years.”

“Letting a paper lantern go for Kim and Pete at dusk,” a third person said.

Others recalled that Davidson has several tattoos in tribute to his relationship with Kardashian.

One person shared a clip from Rupaul’s Drag Race All Stars of Adore Delano saying: “I don’t belong here. I don’t think I belong here.”

“The Kim K tattoos on Pete Davidson right now,” they captioned the meme.

Another said: “Because tattoos are more permanent than celebrity relationships.”

Kardashian revealed Davidson has a tattoo which reads: My girl is a lawyer” during an appearance on Ellen earlier this year.

The Skims founder and Davidson first began dating in October 2021, after Kardashian filed for divorce from ex-husband Kanye West in February last year.

In an interview with Good Morning America in April, Kardashian said she was “content” and that her relationship was serious and long term.

“I am a relationship kinda girl for sure, and I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of time with them,” she told host Robin Roberts.

“Obviously, I want to take my time, but I am very happy and very content and it’s such a good feeling just to be at peace.”