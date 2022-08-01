The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
People are confused after Kim Kardashian’s new Skims ‘swim gloves’ sell out: ‘Who bought swim gloves and why?’
Skims says the new $48 swimwear accessory “elevates your swim look”
Kim Kardashian’s latest Skims accessory, swim gloves, is both amusing and astounding fans after the $48 elbow-length gloves sold out shortly after they were released.
On Thursday, Kardashian’s shapewear brand released its latest swim line -- available in a range of neon and neutral colours --- including the new swim accessory, which was available in seven different colours and a range of sizes.
“Instantly elevate your swim look and make a sexy splash everywhere you go with these trendsetting swim gloves,” the website description reads. “Perfect to pair with any swim style for a ready-to-wear look.”
The gloves, which were created from the same “stretchy swim fabric” as the Skims bathing suits sold out shortly after the release. Previously available in sizes XXS to 4X, the gloves modelled by Bella Poarch on Instagram as being the perfect accessory for a bikini are now unavailable in every colour.
On social media, the popularity of the swim gloves has been met with confusion from fans with some questioning why the long gloves would appeal to customers.
“Y’all just be buying whatever they make… swim gloves c’mon man,” one person wrote on Twitter, while another person said: “Wtf is a swim glove?”
“Can someone explain to me what swim gloves are and why,” someone else asked.
Others wondered about the impact the swim gloves would have on tan lines, with one person noting that the gloves would likely leave “the gnarliest tan lines”.
“Kim K is officially selling ‘swim gloves’ for almost $50 that are mostly already sold out, and I know some of y’all are about to have the gnarliest tan lines…” they wrote, while another added: “Kim K’s new swim gloves, brought to you by the worst tan lines you’ll ever have in your life.”
However, the glove release also prompted some to question whether there is any benefit to wearing swim gloves, apart from the “trendsetting” aspect. Some of Kardashian’s fans asked whether the swim gloves provide sun protection. As of Monday, Skims has not responded to the questions nor does its website provide any information about the swim gloves’ sun protection capabilities.
“Why swim gloves. Is there a purpose other than the look?” one person asked.
While the majority of comments were from people perplexed by the swimwear concept, there were also those who expressed a desire to own the swim gloves.
“I am absolutely losing my mind over the new @skims swim drop. I’m a sucker for anything high neck and long sleeved. And swim gloves? ARE YOU KIDDING ME? I will take one of everything thank youuuu,” one person wrote on Twitter.
Another said: “The gloves are a MUST,” while someone else wrote: “Not @KimKardashian convincing me I need swim gloves @skims I need these right.”
While the swim gloves are completely sold out on Skims website, customers who want to purchase the gloves can “join the waitlist”.
The Independent has contacted Skims for comment.
