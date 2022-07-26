Paris Jackson fronts new SKIMS Swim campaign: ‘A full-circle moment’

Kim Kardashian has recruited Paris Jackson to model SKIMS’ new swimwear range.

The 24-year-old daughter of Debbie Rowe and late pop star Michael Jackson announced her feature in the campaign in a post to Instagram on Monday (25 July).

Photographs of Jackson modelling the collection – which will go on sale on Thursday (28 July) – see her dressed in a white long-sleeved one piece with a deep V neck that revealed her chest tattoos.

In another she wears a navy-blue swimsuit, with a SKIMS towel over her shoulders.

“Doing this shoot was a blast, and the team was impeccable,” Jackson captioned the post.

Paris Jackson wears the sarong skirt and matching bikini top (SKIMS/Cobra Snake)

A third photograph sees Jackson posing while wearing a nude triangle bikini top paired with a matching sarong.

“I’ve known Kim for a while and have always admired her style, so to be in the latest swim campaign for SKIMS is a full-circle moment,” Jackson said. “I love the brand and doing this shoot was so much fun.”

Jackson’s participation in the campaign has received a poisitive response on social media from followers and celebrity friends.

Actor Taylor Lautner commented a fire emoji, while Lucy Hale wrote “stun”.

Paris Jackson and Madison Bailey star in the campaign (SKIMS/Cobra Snake)

Jackson was chosen to star in the campaign alongside Outer Banks actor Madison Bailey and singer Bella Poarch as “up-and-comers who exemplify the fun, young LA scene”, SKIMS said in a press release.

Commenting on the upcoming line, Poarch said: I’m obsessed with the new collection — from gloves to dresses, there is so much to choose from and I love how the brand always pushes style boundaries this way. I couldn’t be more excited work with them.”

The collection is made up of 23 pieces, including bikinis, one pieces, cover ups and accessories.

It also features “novel items”, including bright pink swim gloves, a tank dress and a mock neck nylon cycle suit.

The cost of items ranges from £32 to £108, and the entire line will be available in sizes XXS through to 4XL.

Kardashian announced SKIMS’ debut swimwear collection in March, writing in a statement at the time that she wanted to create pieces “for every single body”.

“So if you wanted to cover up and use a sarong, if you want to cover your arms, you can, if you want a triangle top or to fully cover your chest, different kind of bottoms - you just pick and choose,” she said.