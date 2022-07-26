Paris Jackson fronts new SKIMS Swim campaign: ‘A full-circle moment’
The collection features fuchsia pink swim gloves and cycle suit
Kim Kardashian has recruited Paris Jackson to model SKIMS’ new swimwear range.
The 24-year-old daughter of Debbie Rowe and late pop star Michael Jackson announced her feature in the campaign in a post to Instagram on Monday (25 July).
Photographs of Jackson modelling the collection – which will go on sale on Thursday (28 July) – see her dressed in a white long-sleeved one piece with a deep V neck that revealed her chest tattoos.
In another she wears a navy-blue swimsuit, with a SKIMS towel over her shoulders.
“Doing this shoot was a blast, and the team was impeccable,” Jackson captioned the post.
A third photograph sees Jackson posing while wearing a nude triangle bikini top paired with a matching sarong.
“I’ve known Kim for a while and have always admired her style, so to be in the latest swim campaign for SKIMS is a full-circle moment,” Jackson said. “I love the brand and doing this shoot was so much fun.”
Jackson’s participation in the campaign has received a poisitive response on social media from followers and celebrity friends.
Actor Taylor Lautner commented a fire emoji, while Lucy Hale wrote “stun”.
Jackson was chosen to star in the campaign alongside Outer Banks actor Madison Bailey and singer Bella Poarch as “up-and-comers who exemplify the fun, young LA scene”, SKIMS said in a press release.
Commenting on the upcoming line, Poarch said: I’m obsessed with the new collection — from gloves to dresses, there is so much to choose from and I love how the brand always pushes style boundaries this way. I couldn’t be more excited work with them.”
The collection is made up of 23 pieces, including bikinis, one pieces, cover ups and accessories.
It also features “novel items”, including bright pink swim gloves, a tank dress and a mock neck nylon cycle suit.
The cost of items ranges from £32 to £108, and the entire line will be available in sizes XXS through to 4XL.
Kardashian announced SKIMS’ debut swimwear collection in March, writing in a statement at the time that she wanted to create pieces “for every single body”.
“So if you wanted to cover up and use a sarong, if you want to cover your arms, you can, if you want a triangle top or to fully cover your chest, different kind of bottoms - you just pick and choose,” she said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies