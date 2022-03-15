Kim Kardashian unveils new SKIMS swim range

Kim Kardashian has confirmed that the new SKIMS swimwear collection will be available to buy from Friday.

The businesswoman gave fans a first look at the highly anticipated new collection through a series of photographs shared to Instagram which showed her modelling the new pieces.

“You've asked, we've listened 🌊 @SKIMS SWIM launches this Friday, March 18 at 9AM PT,” Kardashian captioned the collection of pictures.

“I am so excited for you guys to see swim, it’s so insane,” the 41-year-old reality star said via Instagram Stories.

“I really wanted pieces for every single body. So if you wanted to cover up and use a sarong, if you want to cover your arms, you can, if you want a triangle top or to fully cover your chest, different kind of bottoms - you just pick and choose.”

She added: “It’s like Lego pieces… you can hide the pieces you want to hide and accentuate the ones [you want to accentuate].”

The collection will include 19 mix-and-match styles in seven solid colours, including the brand's signature skin-toned hues, as well as cobalt, gunmetal, onyx and periwinkle.

Garments are available in sizes XXS to 4X, and prices start from $32 (£25).

She added that the fabric used to create the garments was “so good”, saying: “It’s super important that it’s really stretchy and thick to hold you in”.

According to a recent feature in Business of Fashion, Kardashian’s SKIMS brand is currently valued at $3.2bn (£2.4bn).

The reality star and entrepreneur recently came under fire for suggesting that those wanting to be in a similar position to her should “get your f***ing a** up and work.”

She added: “It seems like nobody wants to work these days, you have to surround yourself with people who want to work.”

Actor Jameela Jamil was just one in a cacophony of voices criticising Kardashian’s business advice.

​​“They shouldn’t be asked about their secret to success,” she said.

“They shouldn’t answer those questions. It’s all obvious to everyone, and I hope nobody holds themselves to the standards of people who were raised by millionaires.”