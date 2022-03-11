Jameela Jamil has condemned Kim Kardashian’s recent words of advice for women looking to get ahead in the world of business.

Kardashian faced some backlash online when, earlier this week, she advised aspiring female businesspeople: “Get your f***ing ass up and work.”

“It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” she added.

The Good Place star Jamil shared her thoughts about Kardashian’s comments on Twitter.

“I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic,” she wrote. “This same 24 hours in the day s*** is a nightmare.

“Ninety-nine-point-nine per cent of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours.”

She later followed this comment up with another post about Kardashian, this time on Instagram.

“[The Kardashians] are a super impressive family of businesswomen and are products of a ridiculously good start and a genius manager in their mother as well as their own hard work and personal sacrifices,” she wrote.

“Plus a LOT of photoshop and a decision to not care about misleading people about their beauty claims whilst never disclosing how much secret work goes into their appearances… that they make most of their money from.”

Jamil then claimed that the Kardashians had made “a huge amount of money” from promoting “questionable” dieting, detox and fitness products.

“They shouldn’t be asked about their secret to success,” she continued. “They shouldn’t answer those questions. It’s all obvious to everyone, and I hope nobody holds themselves to the standards of people who were raised by millionaires.”

“Just take the money,” she added. “Use it for good and chill the f*** out when lecturing others about grind and hustle. And learn how to brag without putting others down who have less.”