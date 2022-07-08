Fans mock Kim Kardashian’s helmeted Balenciaga look during Paris Fashion Week

Fans have poked fun at Kim Kardashian’s Balenciaga outfit and compared it to the 1979 film Alien, as she posed in a black helmet and black dress during Paris Fashion Week.

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old reality star attended the Balenciaga dinner in Paris, after walking the runway in the luxury fashion house’s couture show.

Kardashian, who is known for her fondness of the brand, arrived to the occasion in a look by Balenciaga, which consisted of a long-sleeved black sequined gown and a full-face helmet.

She also shared photos in the outfit on her Instagram, where she could be seen sitting at a dinner table and holding her fork, as the headgear is still covering her face.

In the comments, many fans compared her outfit to that of an alien, as they questioned how she ate a meal with the helmet on.

“How do you eat with the mask on, Kimberly!?” Sarah Howard, a friend of Kardashian’s sister, Kourtney, wrote. In response, a fan jokingly wrote, “she’s an alien.” Another fan added: “It’s called the mask diet.”

Fans also noticed a photo of a woman wearing a black gown and long helmet, similar to the shape of an alien’s head. Culture and fashion site High Snobiety then posted that image next to one of Kardashian, in her outfit, on Instagram.

“@demna really may have had Alien on the mood board for @balenciaga Fall 2022 couture,” the account wrote in the caption of its post. “Who wore it better? or @kimkardashian?⁠”

In the comments, people continued making jokes about Balenciaga being inspired by Alien and questioned the Skims founder’s outfit choices.

“Somewhere the Costume Designer for Alien is thinking … ‘I did it first, Balenciaga !’” one person wrote.

“I’m sorry but Kim’s style comes across as trying hard...she looks lost in most of her outfits lately,” another added.

On Twitter, some fans expressed that Kardashian’s outfit gave off a “futuristic” vibe, as it reminded them of different science fiction films and TV shows.

“Very Predators meets Aliens meets rocking a [Game of Thrones] mediaeval shield mask or for fencing and a coat of high fashion of armour for battle/warrior mannequin futuristic vibes,” one Twitter user said.

To help showcase its latest collection, Balenciaga enlisted a handful of celebrities to walk the runway, including Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Nicole Kidman, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid, and Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn. The audience also consisted of famous faces including Kris Jenner, Offset, Alexa Demie, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Kardashian’s nine-year-old daughter, North West.

Although fans thought that the lineup of models in the show was “iconic”, some of them still criticised Kardashian’s modelling skills, claiming that she had one of “the worst runway walks” they’d ever seen.

Kardashian’s Balenciaga also outfit came after she told Allure’s editor in chief, Jessica Cruel, in June that her latest style was “future alien Barbie”.

“I do struggle with casual,” she said, as reported by Vogue. “I’m trying to get better at that.”