Kim Kardashian’s runway walk has been criticised after the reality TV star made an appearance at Paris Couture Fashion Week.

The 41-year-old modelled a look for Balenciaga at the fashion label’s show on Wednesday (6 July), alongside actor Nicole Kidman and singer Dua Lipa.

Posting to Instagram, Kardashian said: “BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE SHOW! What an honour to walk in a couture show!” She later posted to her Instagram Stories that walking the show was a “dream come true”.

But fans were quick to criticise Kardashian’s walk, with many claiming that it disrespected the work and skills of professional models.

One person wrote: “Not even being dramatic this is the worst runway walk I’ve ever seen.”

Another said: “GIVE US NOTHING!” A third added: “I’m sorry but this thing of celebrities on runways doesn’t do it for me. Let models do their job and celebrities should do what they do best which is attend the shows.”

“Nothing truly makes you respect catwalking as a skill than when celebs hit the runway,” another person commented. Someone else simply wrote “terrible”.

For the show Kardashian, who is an ambassador for Balenciaga, wore a long-sleeved black latex gown, which had a sweetheart neckline and an asymmetrical hem. The 41-year-old accompanied the look with black tights and black pointed-toe heels. Her blonde hair was parted down the middle and slicked back into a low bun, with two strands loose at the front to give a Y2K feel.

Kidman, who was pictured in Paris wearing Balenciaga sunglasses earlier this week, wore a metallic silver floor-length gown, while Lipa wore a neon yellow mini dress with a long train.

Kardashian has spent this week in Paris attending couture shows with her daughter North West, nine. North has been praised by Kardashian fans online after confronting paparazzi during the mother-daughter visit to the French capital.

After the family dined at Ferdi restaurant on Tuesday, a video of North showed her telling the paparazzi: “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?”

One photographer yelled back: “Because you’re so famous! We love you, North!”

Social media fans delighted in the exchange, with some saying it was “proof that North is Kanye West’s offspring”.

Another said: “She is just like her dad, good luck to Kim when she hits the hard teen years.”

It is the second time North has accompanied Kardashian on an overseas trip this year. Kardashian also took her eldest daughter to Italy for Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker in May.