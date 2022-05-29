Kim Kardashian re-wore a dress from 2011 to Kourtney’s wedding

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she re-wore a dress she had worn previously to her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker last weekend.

Kim, 41, shared the “fun fact” to her Instagram stories, writing: “Fun fact about this look for the wedding! I know you guys just saw me in my archive on last week’s episode of The Kardashians. I have every piece photographed and on an app.

“So when I knew I was going to Italy (LOVE a theme for a trip) I pulled all my Dolce & Gabbana clothes to try on again and see if I could re-wear anything!”

Kim then revealed that she had first worn the Dolce & Gabbana dress she wore to the wedding 11 years ago to the Glamour Awards in 2011.

“The dress I wore to the wedding was a Dolce & Gabbana [gown] I purchased at Bergdorff Goodman in 2011 and wore it to the Glamour Awards,” Kim explained.

She said to “make the dress more modern”, she wore a lace gloved Veterments dress she had in her closet over it to create the layered lace look.

The entire Kardashian-Jenner family wore archival Dolce & Gabbana across the long weekend spent in Portofino, Italy.

Kourtney’s “bridal mini” wedding dress was custom-made by the Italian fashion house, and the pair married in a ceremony held at Villa Olivetta, which is also owned by Dolce & Gabbana.

Kourtney and Kim’s half-sister Kendall Jenner appeared to channel Monica Bellucci in one of her sartorial choices made across the weekend, wearing a similar design to the iconic dress Bellucci wore to the Cannes Film Festival in 1997.

Jenner wore a vintage Dolce & Gabbana two-piece, which had a high-waisted beige pencil skirt covered in cream and brown floral patterns and a matching blazer.

The look was taken from the same collection as Belluci’s dress was in 1997.

It’s the second time this month a Kardashian-Jenner has channelled a famous look, with Kim opting to wear a dress once worn by Marilyn Monroe to this year’s Met Gala.

The look divided fashion historians, and seems to continue a trend where the famous family emulate iconic looks of the past.