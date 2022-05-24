Kendall Jenner channels Monica Bellucci’s iconic Cannes look 25 years on
Model wore vintage two-piece from Dolce & Gabbana
The Kardashian-Jenner clan has form when it comes to paying homage to Hollywood icons on the red carpet; it was only a few weeks ago that Kim Kardashian channelled Marilyn Monroe at the Met Gala.
Now, Kendall Jenner has joined in with a special nod to Monica Bellucci while attending older sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy.
For a day on a yacht with friends and family following the actual ceremony, Jenner wore a vintage Dolce & Gabbana two-piece comprising a high-waisted beige pencil skirt covered in brown and white floral patterns and a matching blazer.
Jenner paired the look with small black oval sunglasses and a slick of red lipstick.
Fashion fans were quick to spot the similarities between the 26-year-old’s ensemble and that worn by Bellucci at Cannes Film Festival in 1997.
The look is taken from Dolce & Gabbana’s spring collection from that year, with a famous photograph of Bellucci showing her in a similar outfit to Jenner’s.
However, instead of a blazer, Bellucci chose a wraparound version for the top half of the two-piece.
Kardashian and Barker legally married in the US last week but held a lavish ceremony in Portofino in front of family and friends.
Kardashian’s gown was also designed by Dolce & Gabbana, as were the outfits worn by the rest of her family.
During the ceremony, the 43-year-old Poosh founder was also spotted wearing a personalised veil consisting of a giant replica of Barker’s Virgin Mary head tattoo.
