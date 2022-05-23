The bridal veil worn by Kourtney Kardashian at her wedding ceremony in Italy includes a tribute to husband Travis Barker’s head tattoo, pictures from the event show.

The pair, who legally married in the US last week, held a lavish ceremony in Portofino this weekend with family and friends.

During the ceremony, the 43-year-old Poosh founder was spotted wearing a lavish Dolce & Gabanna Alta Moda wedding gown with a personalised veil consisting of a giant replica of Barker’s Virgin Mary head tattoo.

“Kourtney Kardashian wears a one-of-a-kind #DGAltaModa white silk lace and satin gown and a dramatic hand-embroidered veil,” Dolce & Gabanna said in an Instagram post that included a photo of the veil.

“For the gown, #DomenicoDolce and #StefanoGabbana took inspiration from the iconic figures of the Italian lingerie and la dolce vita,” the post said.

“Kourtney wears a wide, long tulle veil with floral lace appliqués inspired by the flowers of the Portofino gardens. The veil has been hand-embroidered with a large depiction of the Virgin Mary and the words ‘family loyalty respect’,” it added.

“The embroidery, done with the ‘cross stitch’ technique, recalls her husband Travis’ tattoo and is a symbol of alliance, respect and common devotion.”

The couple’s ceremony was held at L’Olivetta, a villa in Portofino owned by Dolce & Gabbana, followed by a reception at Castello Brown, a castle with views of the Portofino harbour.

Soon after exchanging their vows, the Barkers changed their outfits into matching white “Mr Barker” and “Mrs Barker” leather jackets.

Earlier this year, Kardashian and Barker got married in Santa Barbara, California, in front of friends and family.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the couple could be seen posing in front of a car with a “just married” sign. For the occasion, Kardashian wore a white mini dress and a white veil, while Barker wore a black tuxedo.

According to the outlet, the couple were joined by Kardashian’s grandmother and Barker’s father for the event. “They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding” which would involve “the wholy family”, a source told People at the time.