Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly legally married, after exchanging vows a second time.

The Kardashians star, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, held another wedding ceremony on Sunday, according to People, which reports that the couple married in Santa Barbara, California, in front of friends and family. TMZ first reported the news on Sunday.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the couple could be seen posing in front of a car with a “just married” sign. For the occasion, Kardashian wore a white mini dress and a white veil, while Barker appeared to be wearing a black tuxedo.

According to the outlet, the couple, who were joined by Kardashian’s grandmother and Barker’s father, legally married Sunday, but plan to hold a wedding ceremony in Italy in the “near future”.

“They had to legally get married first ahead of their big Italian wedding, which is happening very soon,” a source told People. “All the details are set and the whole family, including all the kids, are very excited.”

The couple’s nuptials come after they exchanged vows in another wedding ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada, on 4 April, after attending the 2022 Grammy Awards together. However, since they didn’t have a marriage licence at the time, the wedding wasn’t legal.

Kardashian later shared photos of the nuptials on Instagram, where she wrote: “Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no licence). Practice makes perfect.”

Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner previously hinted at an upcoming wedding ceremony for the couple while speaking to People, but revealed that she was “sworn to secrecy”.

“I have been sworn to secrecy,” she said. “If I say one thing about a wedding, I am gonna be in so much trouble!”

Barker and Kardashian got engaged in October 2021 after dating for less than a year.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Kardashian for comment.