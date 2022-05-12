Kourtney Kardashian has revealed she accidentally stepped on and broke her engagement ring from fiancé Travis Barker.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Thursday 12 May, the Poosh founder explained to mom Kris Jenner how she broke her custom engagement ring, which reportedly cost $1m.

The conversation began when Jenner, 66, noticed that Kardashian wasn’t wearing the diamond ring, which the reality star then revealed was getting fixed because she had done “probably one of the worst things I’ve done in my whole life,” she told her mom.

“I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts and I took the ring off and I put it next to me on the floor, thinking it would be safe,” Kardashian said. “I had to get something up above in my closet and when I stepped down, I stepped on the ring.”

The mom of three added that she was “hysterically crying” in her closet, before calling Barker who calmed her down.

“I called Travis. I was like: ‘I did something really, really bad,’” she said. “And he handled it the best, but it really gave me a nervous breakdown. And I was just like: ‘This is the most beautiful thing that I’ve ever had in my life,’ and how could I have done that?”

Kardashian and Barker were engaged in October 2021 after nine months of dating. The Blink-182 drummer proposed to Kardashian on the beach in Montecito, California at sunset. After the engagement, family and friends waited to congratulate the couple inside the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel.

Fans of The Kardashians also learned details about Kardashian’s custom ring, which was designed by Barker himself, along with the help of jewellery designer Lorraine Schwartz. During the episode, Kardashian revealed that Barker chose that specific diamond because it “was like me in a stone,” she said.

Following the Grammy Awards this April, the pair had a fake wedding ceremony at a chapel in Las Vegas, which was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. However, wedding plans for the couple remain underwraps, as Jenner previously revealed to People that she is “sworn to secrecy” regarding the nuptials.

Kardashian and Barker both have children from their previous relationships. Kardashian shares Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with ex-partner Scott Disick. Meanwhile, Barker shares two children – Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler.