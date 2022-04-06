Kourtney Kardashian has posted the first pictures of her Vegas wedding to musician beau, Travis Barker.

Kardashian clarified that she and Barker got married on the same night that the Grammy Awards were held in Las Vegas but said it was with “no license”.

“Found these in my camera roll,” the reality star captioned the Instagram post.

“Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect.”

The series of images, which appear to have been taken on a film camera, show Kardashian and Barker in a small Vegas chapel with an Elvis impersonator in the background.

The 42-year-old and 46-year-old fiances are wearing matching leather biker jackets and black sunglasses.

Kardashian holds a bouquet of red roses and wear a yellow top with a cross on it.

Kardashian’s sister Kim commented on the post with a row of church emoji.

The Poosh founder’s caption suggests that there will be another wedding (with a license) just around the corner.

Barker proposed to Kardashian on a beach in Montecito, California in October last year. They first announced their relationship publicly in January last year.

Earlier today, Marty Frierson, owner of the chapel where the pair got “married”, told the PA news agency that he received a phone call “asking for Elvis” in the early hours of Monday morning.

“They said ‘we need Elvis’ and I said that may be possible but let me check,” he said.

He added that Kardashian and Barker arrived at the chapel at 1.45 am with four guests who filmed the nuptials.