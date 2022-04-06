Las Vegas chapel owner says Kourtney and Travis were married by Elvis

The owner of the Las Vegas chapel where Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly tied the knot has said that the couple insisted on having an Elvis impersonator to marry them.

According to reports, the engaged couple wed in a short ceremony after attending the 64thGrammy awards on Monday 4 April.

They exchanged vows and were serenaded by the Elvis impersonator, who officiated the short ceremony at the One Love Chapel in Nevada.

Marty Frierson, owner of the chapel, told the PA news agency that he received a phone call “asking for Elvis” in the early hours of Monday morning.

“They said ‘we need Elvis’ and I said that may be possible but let me check,” he said.

He found an Elvis who could officiate the wedding, but fearing that it may have been a prank, Frierson told them that they had to “book online to make sure they were serious”.

He was not told which celebrities were coming to be wed prior to their arrival.

Kardashian and Barker arrived at 1.45am (9.45am BST) with four guests who filmed the occasion, Frierson said.

“They spoke to Elvis, did the paperwork and Elvis married them, they danced, there was a lot of kissing and hugging.

“Afterwards Elvis sang three songs, they walked out and did the bouquet toss… [Kourtney] tossed it… It was maybe a two-minute ceremony.”

Frierson added that he had asked for a picture with the couple but his request was denied.

But despite going through the ceremony, Page Six reports that Kardashian and Barker are not legally married because they did not get a marriage license.

In the state of Nevada, it is required that couples obtain a marriage license before the union is official.

The pair have not announced the news officially on social media or through their agents.

Barker proposed to Kardashian in October 2021 on a beach in Montecito, California. They were first reported to be dating in January 2021, but have been friends for more than ten years before that.