Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker became officially engaged in the latest episode ofThe Kardashians, with the reality star revealing that the only thing missing from the perfect proposal was her children.

During this week’s episode of the reality series, which airs every Thursday on Hulu, the Blink-182 drummer proposed to Kardashian at the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in Montecito, California. The sunset proposal was decorated with red roses, and Kardashian’s friends and family were waiting to congratulate the couple inside the hotel.

While Barker’s three children - whom he shares with ex-wife Shanna Moakler - were present for the proposal, Kris Jenner made the decision to not invite Kardashian and Scott Disick’s young children – Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven.

“I’m not sure if any of us know how they’re exactly going to react,” Jenner said about her grandchildren. “I think it’s her decision to break it to her kids the way she wants.”

The 66-year-old matriarch, who planned the surprise, later added: “Listen, for us to have to lie to Scott and get them here under false pretenses would have been really hard for all of us. This is the right thing to do. That’s the way I feel about it.”

After the Poosh founder said yes, she was brought to a hotel suite for a celebratory dinner with her mom and sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. There, she shared the news with her children over FaceTime.

“Do you want to know what my surprise was? We got engaged!” she said to her daughter over the phone. However, Penelope immediately started sobbing before hanging up on her mom. When Kardashian called her youngest son Reign, he had less of a strong reaction and asked his mom what “engaged” meant. It’s unclear how her eldest child Mason reacted to the news, since he was not answering her phone calls.

“I do wish that my kids were here,” Kardashian said during the episode. “I think it would’ve made them feel more included in the decision and part of the surprise.”

“I know that my mom made that decision and it probably wasn’t her best,” she said while getting choked up.

Kardashian and Barker were engaged on 17 October 2021, on the one-year anniversary of the night they “hooked up”. Shortly after the news broke, Disick confirmed that his children were upset about not being included in the surprise.

“I mean, they were upset. They didn’t understand why they were watching TikToks of his kids there, and they weren’t there,” he explained to Khloe.

Although Kardashian wished that her children were a part of the special moment, her sisters all agreed that they needed to process the big life change in their own way. The sisters also sympathised with Penelope’s reaction, considering they were hesitant about Caitlyn Jenner joining their family after their mother’s divorce from their father Robert Kardashian.

“They think their dad is gone and you’re replacing him,” Khloe told her sister. “It’s the same way how you felt about [Caitlyn] and there was nothing wrong with [Caitlyn].”

Kourtney responded: “Once my dad was accepting of [Caitlyn], it felt like I could take a deep breath and, like, be friendly with [Caitlyn] and get along with [her] and not feel bad.”

“I think that it’s really important for Scott to be accepting of my – of our – relationship so that the kids can feel good,” she added.

Following the Grammy Awards in April this year, the pair held a “fake wedding” at a chapel in Las Vegas, and are expected to have an official wedding sometime in the near future. Kardashian and Barker have also been documenting their IVF journey throughout the reality series.

New episodes of The Kardashians air every Thursday on Hulu in the US and on Disney + in the UK.