Kim Kardashian has revealed that she is open to being married a fourth time.

In a preview clip for the fourth episode of The Kardashians, which airs on Hulu on 5 May, the Skims founder shared her thoughts about love while discussing sister Kourtney Kardashian’s upcoming wedding to Travis Barker.

“I don’t think they’re going to wait too long to get married,” Kardashian’s mother Kris Jenner told her daughter and friends following Barker’s proposal in the clip.

Kardashian then pointed out that the couple were already trying for a baby together prior to their engagement, as Kourtney has documented her IVF journey throughout the show.

“Marriages come and go. No offense, guys. Take it from me and good luck at your wedding,” Kardashian said as she threw her head back laughing.

“I believe in love. That’s why hopefully there’ll be just one more wedding for me,” she added. “Fourth time’s a charm!”

The billionaire businesswoman was previously married to music producer Damon Thomas in 2000, when she was 19 and he was 29 years old. The former couple met in 1998 and eloped two years later in Las Vegas. They announced their divorce in 2004.

Kardashian was also married to NBA player Kris Humphries in August 2011, a marriage that infamously lasted 72 days.

After years of pursuing Kardashian, Kanye West began dating the reality star in 2012, with Kardashian giving birth to their first child, North West, in June 2013. The couple were married in Florence, Italy in May 2014 and welcomed three more children together - Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021 and has since been declared legally single by a California judge.

After meeting - and sharing a kiss - on the set of Saturday Night Live in October, Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted together several times before making their relationship red carpet official at the premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians in April. On Monday 2 May, the couple appeared at the Met Gala together, where Kardashian was dressed in Marylin Monroe’s iconic bedazzled dress from 1962.

New episodes of The Kardashians air on Hulu in the US and Disney+ in the UK every Thursday.