Met Gala viewers have shared their amusement over the red carpet interactions between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, after the comedian was seen helping her up the stairs before later attempting to walk away from an interview.

On Monday 2 May, the celebrity couple made their Met Gala debut together on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

For the occasion, which celebrated the theme: “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” Kardashian wore a dress previously worn by Marilyn Monroe to serenade President John F Kennedy on his 45th birthday in 1962.

The dress, which Kardashian revealed did not fit when she first tried it on, appeared to be difficult to walk in, however, as she relied on Davidson to help her up the Met Gala steps.

“Absolutely dead at how she has to basically be lifted up the stairs,” one person tweeted, alongside a video of Davidson helping the reality star up the iconic stairs, while another said: “Pete Davidson painstakingly helping Kim Kardashian up the stairs one step at a time is the #MetGala moment I didn’t know I needed.”

Others said they found the moment “sweet,” with someone else noting Davidson helping Kardashian up the steps was “really cute”.

Kardashian only wore the actual gown for mere moments, however, as she told Vogue that she put it on only once she’d arrived at the museum, in a dressing room near the stairs set up specifically for the purpose, and that she changed out of the dress once she’d made it up the steps.

“Everything had to be specifically timed and I had to practice walking up the stairs,” she said, adding that she never intended to eat or sit in the gown. “I’m extremely respectful to the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit in it or eat in it or have any risk of any damage to it and I won’t be wearing the kind of body makeup I usually do.”

While making her way up the Met steps, Kardashian also stopped to talk to Vogue livestream host La La Anthony, with Davidson briefly popping in on the interview before attempting to leave again.

However, Kardashian was then seen urging the comedian to return to her side, a moment that prompted additional attention from viewers.

“The fact that Kim asked Pete to join her during the interview,” one person tweeted, while another said: “Not Pete avoiding doing the interview with Kim.”

Once Davidson did join Kardashian, Anthony praised the comedian’s red carpet look. In response, the Saturday Night Live star joked that he had wanted to wear a “propeller hat” but that Kardashian hadn’t “let” him.

“She didn’t let me wear my propeller hat, but it’s fine,” he told Anthony.

While the couple’s Met Gala debut had its amusing moments, many fans were happy to see the pair together.

“Kim and Pete win the Met Gala,” one fan claimed, while another said: “I love Kim and Pete. I don’t care, idc.”