Met Gala 2022: The best dressed stars on the red carpet
Celebrities are now heading to the annual fashion event in their most iconic looks
The 2022 Met Gala is officially here and back in its usual time slot, the first weekend of May, after being pushed back due to Covid-19.
The annual fashion extravaganza took place on 13 September last year and was cancelled the year before due to the pandemic. Tonight, nearly 400 celebrities will attend the event in New York City and walk the red carpet on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
This year’s theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” with the dress code listed on the invites as “Gilded Glamour,” and is part two of an exhibit from the museum’s Costume Institute. The first part of the exhibit, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” was the theme of the 2021 Met Gala.
Per usual, Vogue’s Anna Wintour will be running the gala, just like she has since 1995, and has organised the celebrity guest list for the night. Along with Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, the event will be hosted by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Regina King.
Multiple stars will be posing on the red carpet tonight, and here are some of the best-dressed celebrities at this year’s Met Gala.
Vanessa Hudgens
The tick, tick...BOOM! star arrived in sheer black dress by Moschino that featured puffy sleeves and a long train. She finished the look with her hair in a bun.
Lisa Love
The West Coast Director of Vogue wore a floral red dress, with long black sleeves. She completed the outfit with black heels, dark lipstick, and black sunglasses.
Emma Chamberlain
The YouTuber walked the red carpet in a long white skirt and tan long-sleeved crop top. She has her hair dyed blonde and paired her look with a silver choker and tiara.
La La Anthony
La La Anthony wore a long-sleeved burgundy gown with a train and slit by LaQuan Smith. Her look also included red heels, silver earings, and a large red and silver hat.
Hamish Bowles
The fashion journalist arrived in black and white tuxedo, with a cane and top hat in his hand. On his head, he wore a gold headband.
