The annual Met Gala is taking place today (Monday 1 May) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The theme was unveiled in September last year as “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” and promises to “examine the life” of the late designer’s fashion legacy.

Attendees have been informed that the “most authentic approach” would be for attendees “to wear an archival look from one of the labels Lagerfeld led”.

They can also opt for “modern-day” looks by Chanel or Fendi, two brands where Lagerfeld once held the role as creative director. For the third option, guests are recommended to “find a Choupette,” which was the name of the designer’s Birman cat, and “dress à la Lagerfeld”.

The decision to feature Lagerfeld as this year’s theme has proven controversial, with many highlighting the many controversial remarks the late designer made during his lifetime.

Pop star Dua Lipa, actor and writer Michaela Coel, actor Penélope Cruz, and tennis legend Roger Federer will co-chair the event with Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.