The 2023 Met Gala is in full swing and various celebrities are making their way to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s iconic red steps.

Tonight’s fashion extravaganza is dedicated to “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which will “examine the life” of the late designer’s legacy. This theme also coincides with the dress code: “In honour of Karl”.

The annual fundraiser for the Met’s Costume Institute will call on its guests to channel the many “wondrous ways” to “salute one of fashion’s greats”, according to Vogue. For example, they can opt for outfits designed by brands like Patou, Chloé, Fendi, Chanel -- all of which Lagerfeld worked with in his lifetime.

Per usual, Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will be running the event. This year, she’ll be doing so alongside four co-chairs: Penélope Cruz, Michaela Coel, Roger Federer, and Dua Lipa. The magazine will also be broadcasting a livestream of the red carpet hosted by LaLa Anthony, Derek Blasberg, and Chloe Fineman.

Many celebrities are expected to walk up the museum’s steps tonight.

Here are some of the best dressed stars on the red carpet.

Rachel Smith

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The former Miss USA winner arrived to the gala in a silver, strapless gown, which had ruffles on the side of it. She paired the look with a silver, butterfly shaped bracelet and silver earrings.

Harvey Guillén

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The actor opted for a pink and white, plaid suit, with a matching train attached to it. His jacket had three pink flowered on it, as he paired his outfit with black shoes and pearl necklaces.

Lisa Love

(Getty Images)

Lisa Love arrived on the red carpet in an long black coat and matching purse. For accessories, she wore black sunglasses, gold shoes, and layered necklaces, which were silver and gold.