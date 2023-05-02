Anna Wintour seemingly confirms relationship with Bill Nighy at the Met Gala

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anna Wintour seemingly confirmed her relationship with actor Bill Nighy when they walked the red carpet of this year’s Met Gala together.

Wintour, who’s been organising the annual fundraising event since 1995, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday 1 May with Nighy. For the occasion, she wore a patterned coat over a silver, satin skirt.

Meanwhile, her date for the evening wore a black suit along with his white button down shirt and a navy blue tie.

As the pair posed for pictures, Wintour had her hand wrapped around the Love, Actually star’s arm.

The pair first sparked romance rumours back in December 2022 when they were spotted in New York City for the screening of Nighy’s film Living. At the time, The Telegraph reported that while the actor and journalist have been friends for years, they were involved in a private, romantic relationship.

Rumoured about the duo dating also swirled back in 2018 after they were spotted at a theatre together in London. Nighy briefly addressed the dating speculation to Page Six at the time, saying: “There are a lot of rumours about me and probably about Anna.”

Prior to her rumoured romance with Nighy, Wintour was married to David Shaffer from 1984 to 1999. Before their divorce, they welcomed two children who are now adults: Charles, 38, and Bee, 35.

She was also in a long-term relationship with Shelby Bryan before they split in 2020. Nighy has a daughter, Mary, 38, whom he shares with his ex, Diana Quick.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Wintour and Nighy for comment.

On Monday, Wintour’s annual event paid tribute to her late friend and fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. The dress code was “in honour of Karl” and saw many celebrities walking the red carpet in looks that represented the designer and his work.

You can follow live updates of the 2023 Met Gala here.