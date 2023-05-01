Models protest controversial Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala theme

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Models are protesting the controversial decision to honour Karl Lagerfeld through the theme for the 2023 Met Gala.

On Monday 1 May 2023, the annual fashion extravaganza returns to New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art for the opening of the Costume Institute’s exhibit “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” which will honour the “full work and life” of the late German designer.

However, not everyone is supportive of the theme chosen and announced by Vogue’s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, as many have pointed to the designer’s history of controversial comments.

Ahead of Monday’s event, which saw the star-studded guest list make its way to the Met Gala steps, some models took the opportunity to protest the theme due to Lagerfeld’s past treatment of those in the industry.

“The choice to honour Lagerfeld embodies the dissonance of an industry that claims to be progressive, that celebrates body positivity and survivors on the one hand, and then reveres figures like [Lagerfeld] without even acknowledging their regressive views,” Sara Ziff, the founder of the Model Alliance, told Jezebel.

The Model Alliance, which was founded in 2012 and advocates for models’ rights and safety, made its displeasure with the theme known with an in-person protest on the iconic Met Gala steps on Sunday, a day before the annual gala.

For the protest, the Model Alliance was joined by a number of notable individuals, including L’Oreal Global Ambassador Nidhi Sunil, models Ambra Gutierrez, Mamé Adjei, Rozi Levine, and Roberta Little, and New York state Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal, according to Jezebel.

