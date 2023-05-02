Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Rihanna shares pregnancy update on Met Gala red carpet after arriving late with A$AP Rocky

Singer and rapper welcomed their first child in May 2022

Chelsea Ritschel
New York
Tuesday 02 May 2023 04:14
Comments
Met Gala 2023: Best looks from the red carpet

Rihanna has opened up about how her second pregnancy has been different from her first while walking the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala.

On Monday 1 May 2023, the singer arrived late on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

However, despite her delayed arrival, Rihanna, who chose a white gown by Valentino for the Karl Lagerfeld-themed event, took the opportunity to speak with reporters ahead of the annual fashion extravaganza’s sit-down dinner.

While speaking to E! News on the iconic carpet-covered steps outside the museum, Rihanna, who is currently pregnant with her and Rocky’s second child, was asked how her second pregnancy is going.

In response to the question, the Fenty Beauty founder revealed that her second pregnancy is “so different” from the first.

Recommended

“Just everything. All of … no cravings, tons of nausea, everything is different,” Rihanna continued, before adding: “But, I’m enjoying it. I’m enjoying it. I feel good, I feel energetic.”

The singer was then asked about the couple’s firstborn, who they welcomed in May 2022. “I’m in love. I’m obsessed,” Rihanna said of her and Rocky’s son. “And I don’t even feel guilty about it.”

(AFP via Getty Images)
(AFP via Getty Images)
(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The insight into Rihanna’s current mindset comes after she also revealed that she felt both “good” and “expensive” on the Met Gala red carpet.

Rihanna and Rocky’s delayed arrival came after Vogue abruptly ended its livestream coverage of the event after a “surprise” guest failed to materialise earlier in the night.

Recommended

However, fans assumed that the “surprise” guest would be Rihanna after Rocky was seen jumping over a barricade in front of The Carlyle Hotel earlier in the night.

You can find coverage of the Met Gala as it happened here.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in