Rihanna has opened up about how her second pregnancy has been different from her first while walking the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala.

On Monday 1 May 2023, the singer arrived late on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

However, despite her delayed arrival, Rihanna, who chose a white gown by Valentino for the Karl Lagerfeld-themed event, took the opportunity to speak with reporters ahead of the annual fashion extravaganza’s sit-down dinner.

While speaking to E! News on the iconic carpet-covered steps outside the museum, Rihanna, who is currently pregnant with her and Rocky’s second child, was asked how her second pregnancy is going.

In response to the question, the Fenty Beauty founder revealed that her second pregnancy is “so different” from the first.

“Just everything. All of … no cravings, tons of nausea, everything is different,” Rihanna continued, before adding: “But, I’m enjoying it. I’m enjoying it. I feel good, I feel energetic.”

The singer was then asked about the couple’s firstborn, who they welcomed in May 2022. “I’m in love. I’m obsessed,” Rihanna said of her and Rocky’s son. “And I don’t even feel guilty about it.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

(Getty Images for The Met Museum/)

The insight into Rihanna’s current mindset comes after she also revealed that she felt both “good” and “expensive” on the Met Gala red carpet.

Rihanna and Rocky’s delayed arrival came after Vogue abruptly ended its livestream coverage of the event after a “surprise” guest failed to materialise earlier in the night.

However, fans assumed that the “surprise” guest would be Rihanna after Rocky was seen jumping over a barricade in front of The Carlyle Hotel earlier in the night.

You can find coverage of the Met Gala as it happened here.