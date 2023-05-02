Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Met Gala has returned and this year, celebrities were asked to dress “in honour of Karl” – ie, Karl Lagerfeld, the fashion designer and former Chanel creative director, who died in 2019.

Anna Wintour, who oversees the event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, welcomed Roger Federer, Michaela Coel, Penélope Cruz, and Dua Lipa as her co-chairs.

The benefit accompanies the Met’s Costume Institute’s fashion exhibit “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, which opens to the public on 5 May.

While the Met Gala guest list is typically the subject of much secrecy – and a healthy dose of speculation – at least three celebrities confirmed they would not be in attendance this year. Rumours swirled around another few.

Here is a breakdown of some of the notable absences from the 2023 Met Gala red carpet:

Blake Lively

Much to her fan’s chagrins, Blake Lively told People she would not attend this year’s event. Lively is typically one of the event’s best-dressed guests, and she even co-chaired it last year.

Asked whether people would spot her on tonight’s red carpet, Lively replied: “You will not. But I will be watching.”

Blake Lively at the 2022 Met Gala, with the theme: ‘Gilded Glamour’ (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Law Roach

The celebrity stylist, who announced his retirement in March, said in an interview with The Cut that his decision to step away from the industry extends to the Met Gala.

“I feel so free,” Roach told the magazine. “I feel a freedom that I don’t remember ever feeling. And no matter what, if I come back, which I don’t have plans on coming back —”

Lindsay Peoples, The Cut’s editor-in-chief, interjected to ask: “So no Met Gala?”

“No Met Gala,” Roach confirmed.

Law Roach and Zendaya at the 2019 Met Gala, with the theme: ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion' (ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Jonathan Majors

The actor was arrested in March in New York, on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, The Associated Press reported at the time. He has denied any wrongdoing.

The following month, Deadline reported that Majors and the fashion house Valentino had “’mutually agreed’ that the actor would not be attending this year’s Met Gala as one of its guests.”

Katy Perry

Perry, a Met Gala veteran who famously attended the 2019 after-party dressed as a burger, didn’t appear at this year’s event.

According to Just Jared, she wasn’t be able to make it because of a live taping of American Idol – on which she is a judge – on Monday evening.

However, Perry was spotted in New York City as celebrities started making their way towards the Big Apple ahead of the gala, as noted by Page Six. Perry is also scheduled to perform at King Charles’s coronation on 7 May, an event for which American Idol – which is also airing that day – would presumably contingency plans.

Perry remained vague when ET quizzed her about both events.

“You'll just have to tune in and wait and see. The hologram is finally real!” she said of American Idol.

As for the Met Gala, she joked: “I'm sending Zooey Deschanel in my place. Hi, Zoe. I love you!”

Katy Perry at the 2019 Met Gala, with the theme: ‘Camp: Notes on Fashion' (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Harry Styles

Styles made his most recent appearance – which was also his first – at the Met Gala in 2019.

The celebrity updates account DeuxMoi suggested that Styles might not attend this year’s event either, as he appears not to be in the US at the moment, although that remains to be confirmed.

Rihanna

While the Fenty Beauty mogul was seen walking into The Carlyle hotel earlier in the evening on Monday, she never showed up on the red carpet at The Met.

Fans speculated wildly on Twitter that she may be the last one to close the red carpet part of the night, but she left them hanging.

Zendaya

Despite attending five Met Galas over the years, all in jaw-dropping looks styled by Law Roach, the Euphoria star never addressed why she didn’t attend this year.

Her last appearance at the event was in 2019 when the theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” She wore a a stunning icy blue look by Tommy Hilfiger.