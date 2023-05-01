The best dressed stars from the 2022 Met Gala
Celebrities attended the annual fashion event in their most iconic looks for the theme: ‘In America: An Anthology of Fashion’
With the 2023 Met Gala just days away, it seems like the perfect time to look back at some of the best outfits from last year’s event.
The upcoming theme of the 2023 fashion extravaganza will be “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, with guests being asked to dress in outfits that embody the work and style of the late fashion designer.
For the event last year, the theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” with the dress code listed on the invites as “Gilded Glamour” and was part two of an exhibit from the museum’s Costume Institute. The first part of the exhibit, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” was the theme of the 2021 Met Gala.
From Blake Lively to Sarah Jessica Parker, these were some of the best-dressed celebrities at the 2022 Met Gala.
Vanessa Hudgens
The tick, tick...BOOM! star arrived in sheer black dress by Moschino that featured puffy sleeves and a long train. She finished the look with her hair in a bun.
Anna Wintour
TheVogue editor wore a multicoloured feathered gown by Chanel. Her jewellery included a silver necklace and tiara.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
The Gossip Girl star, who co-hosted the 2022 event, wore a copper gown, which had a train wrapped around it, by Versace. She completed the outfit with gloves, silver earrings, and a tiara.
Blake Lively (second outfit)
The actor did a quick outfit change on the red carpet, which featured a blue and copper gown also by Versace. She replaced her copper gloves with blue ones.
Amy Schumer
The comedian wore an all black dress, with buttons and a belt, along with black sunglasses.
Anderson Paak
The rapper wore an outfit by Gucci, which featured a multi-coloured and floral jacket, a blue shirt, black tie, and leather pants. For accessories, he chose black sunglasses with a golden chain on them and white shoes.
Venus Williams
The tennis star posed in an all-black outfit, featuring a jacket, pants, and shirt designed by Chloé. She finished the look with a silver necklace and purse.
Tom Ford
Last year’s Met Gala co-chair wore a black and white suit by Tom Ford. On his jacket, he had a small, white flower pinned to it.
Camila Cabello
The musician arrived in a white gown by Prabal Gurung, which had a train on it and a cu-out-detail in the middle. The side of it featured ruffles and a floral design. Her hair was in an updo and had a flower in it.
Cynthia Erivo
The actor wore a white-lace dress with a feather train on it by Louis Vuitton. She also had a white turban on, along with a gold necklace and silver rings and bracelets.
Michelle Yeoh
The Everything Everywhere All at Once star arrived in a green gown with a train on it by Prabal Gurung. She completed her look with a long, silver necklace.
Sarah Jessica Parker
The Sex and the City star wore a stripped gown, which had a black train on it, by Christopher John Rogers. Her accessories included a hat with a veil and multi-colored feathers on it and black gloves.
Glenn Close
The actor posed in an all-pink outfit by Pier Paolo Piccioli. The look included pants, a shirt, and a long shawl with a floral design on it. She topped it off with pink gloves, a purse, and earrings.
Hillary Clinton
In 2022, the former Secretary of State attended her first Met Gala in 20 years. For the occasion, she wore a burgundy off-the-shoulder dress by Altuzarra. According to Clinton, the dress was quite meaningful, as it had 60 names of women who inspired her embroidered along the neckline and hem.
Alicia Keys
The singer wore a silver gown and a black cape that had the New York City skyline embroidered on it by Ralph Lauren.
Billie Eilish
The Happier Than Ever singer chose a gold and green gown, with a satin bottom and lace long-sleeves, designed by Gucci. She had a flower on the middle of her dress and a black choker on her neck.
Kris Jenner
The reality star wore a yellow gown by Oscar de la Renta, accompanied with white gloves, a silver purse, and silver and gold earrings.
Tessa Thompson
The actor wore an all pink, off-the-shoulder gown by Carolina Herrera with ruffles on the bottom of it and a train.
Megan Thee Stallion
The raper wore an all gold gown by Moschino, which featured a slit, a sheer opening on the sides, and feather-design on the sleeves. She also had a pair of gold heels on.
Ariana DeBose
The West Side Story star chose a black dress grown and gloves, with a gold embroidery on it, by Moschino. The outfit also had ruffles on the train of it.
Hailey Baldwin
The model attended the gala in a satin white dress with feathers, a slit, and train, designed by Saint Laurent. She also wore black tights and heels.
Gig Hadid
Gigi Hadid posed in a red gown and large, puffy jacket by Versace. She finished the look of with dark red lipstick and a necklace, as her hair was in an updo.
Nicola Coughlan
The Bridgerton star chose a black and pink gown with puffy sleeves, a train, and feathers coming out of it, by Richard Quinn. She also wore a pair of black gloves.
Kate Moss
The supermodel wore an all-black, off-the-shoulder gown with buttons on it and slit, designed by Burberry. She also had a black purse in her hand and black tights on underneath the outfit.
Jack Harlow
The rapper walked the red carpet in a brown, satin suit by Givenchy. He also had a silver watch and earrings on.
Cardi B
Cardi B wore a long gold dress and gloves, both of which had sequins on it, designed by Versace. She also had multiple gold necklaces on.
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
The couple wore matching skirts by Thom Browne, as Kournety Kardashian’s skirt had a train on it and Travis Barker wore pants underneath his skirt. The musician completed his look white shirt and jacket on, while the reality star also wore a white shirt. On the red carpet, she described her outfit as a “descontrusted” version or her fiancé’s.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian wore a nude-coloured gown, which was Marilyn Monroe’s dress from sixty years ago and was worn when Monroe sang Happy Birthday, Mr. President for President John F. Kennedy in 1962. The reality star also had her hair dyed blonde, while her then-boyfriend, Pete Davidson, posed next to her in a black and white tuxedo.
Khloé Kardashian
The Good American founder chose a sheer gold gown with sequins on it and paired the look with long black gloves that touched the floor. She had her hair dye blonde and up to her shoulder.
Kendall Jenner
The model wore an outfit by Prada, which included a long black skirt, with embroidery on it, and a sheer black crop top. She had her hair styled down and silver earrings on.
Kylie Jenner
The reality star wore a floor-length wedding dress, with ruffles on the bottom of it and a sheer top, designed by Off-White. She accompanied her look with a white cap, which had a veil and flower attached to it.
Lizzo
The Truth Hurts singer chose a long black jacket with a floral and gold embroidery on it and a black dress designed by Thom Browne. She also had a gold choker on and brought her flute.
Bella Hadid
The model made an apperance in a black corset, skirt, and gloves, designed by Burberry. Her skirt had a slit in it, as she wore black, lace tights underneath.
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
The couple both wore Valentino, as Brooklyn Peltz Beckham posed in an all-white suit and sneakers while his wife, Nicole Peltz Beckham, posed in a v-neck, off-the-shoulder pink gown.
Nicki Minaj
The rapper opted for a black ball gown with feathers, a large black belt, and leather pants. She completed her outfit, which was designed by Burberry, with a baseball cap, as her body and face was covered with jewels.
Cara DeLeveigne
The model went topless at the event, as she had gold pasties on and her body was painted gold. She also posed with red pants and a blazer, along with a cane in her hand.
Olivia Rodrigo
The good 4 u singer arrived in a purple off-the-shoulder dress with sparkles on it. For accessories, she had sheer gloves, purples heels, and butterfly clips in her hair.
